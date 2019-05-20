To The Daily Sun,
Charging for Downtown Parking!?
Oh my goodness! What is wrong with the city officials? Have they been downtown? Have they watched the businesses that have gone out of business? Have they talked to the businessmen and women? Downtown is getting deplorable, depressed, empty, not much to encourage patrons to come shop in downtown except for a few good shops. Now they want to charge me to to pick up my provisions or bakery goods or grab a good cup of coffee or drop off laundry! This is an insane idea! Totally insane for me the consumer and cruel to the businesses trying to keep afloat!
Stop! Think of another way to generate income if that is what is needed. Don’t hurt the businesses that are barely hanging on! Don’t give them a negative! The sign as you drive into the city saying “Free Parking” has always been a positive. Don’t take this away from struggling local businesses!
Help them, don’t hurt them!
I shop local!
Gay Dougherty
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.