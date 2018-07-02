To The Daily Sun,
I will admit it when I may have been wrong. Recently, I responded to a writer to The Sun who suggested that we just wait until 2020 and vote President Trump out. I wrote that we should elect a Congress this fall that will impeach him or find a way to remove him from office under the provisions of the 25th Amendment. I also pointed out that Trump is not going to step down like President Nixon did, after an “intervention” by his fellow Republicans.
After a great deal of thought, I have concluded that the best path may well be to let Trump serve out his term and then vote him out. There are indeed some advantages to taking this route. If Trump resigned or were removed from office during his term, Vice-President Pence would become president. Pence may be more dangerous than Trump. While it is difficult to use the words “Trump” and “sincerity” in the same sentence, Mr. Pence is a VERY sincere man. He is sincere about imposing his Christian Dominionist vision for America, a mean vision that is anti-woman, anti-choice, anti-gay, and anti-immigrant.
Perhaps a better idea than impeachment is to focus on this November’s mid-term elections. Mid-term elections often have lower voter turnout but they are just as important as presidential elections. We can elect a Congress this fall that will not allow Trump to do any further damage. I am sure Trump supporters will whine and cry that an anti-Trump Congress, “is not letting the president do his job” but don’t they remember saying that their goal was the prevent Obama from accomplishing anything? The things Obama wanted to accomplish were good for the country. The things Trump wants to accomplish are not.
In addition, when the investigations conclude, Trump may be facing criminal charges at some point. If that happens, Pence is very likely to “pull a Gerald Ford” and grant Trump a blanket pardon. It would be better that we wait until 2020 when we can vote Trump out of the White House and elect someone president with the guts to not shield Trump from the process of the law. And, when this happens, Trump can be sure that he will be granted all “due process of law,” the same due process of law he seems to want to deny others.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
After almost 2 years of kicking and screaming, threats, nasty tantrums and dirty name calling, the smart guy finally accepts defeat. That's OK, slow learner, we won't forget what a donkey you have been.
Alan, I am still a donkey is you mean Democrat and were not being insulting. I am still resisting Trump. I think this is the best way to handle him. I do not accept defeat if you care to actually read what I wrote.
