To The Daily Sun,
I’ve had the great fortune of coming to N.H. for some 40 years to celebrate the July 4th holiday. I have always found the festivities in numerous N.H. cities and towns to be wonderful, but my experience this year celebrating the joy and pride of July 4th in Center Harbor was one of the best,
The July 4th “concert” was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and was to conclude at 9:15 with a fireworks display. My family and I arrived at 5:45 and people were already in place waiting for the show to begin. A rehearsal for the band began at 6 and concluded at 6:45 p.m. The actual show indeed began at 7.
To call what happened next a “concert” would be somewhat of a misnomer. What took place over the next two plus hours was part traditional band concert, including an audience sing along, a return to the music of the 60s, an impromptu jam session, the hallmarks of a Las Vegas revue, a visit to a nightclub complete with jazz, culminating with a gospel sound and closing with "Stars and Stripes Forever."
This exquisite example of music was put into place by the maestro extraordinaire of the Center Harbor Town Band, one of if not the finest band in the State of New Hampshire, Carlos Martinez. He is this year celebrating his 12th season as director, and his vision and talent organized one of the finest July 4th celebrations I’ve ever experienced.
The concert began with the singing of the National Anthem by Sidra Goldner, the hard working band music librarian. At several points during the concert the multi-talented vocalist Jodi Katz was featured to bring her unique talent to the stage. This hard working young lady, at the moment in the middle of the Cher World Tour and about to open the Cher show in Las Vegas and then on to Europe, and also a long time member of the Trans Siberian Orchestra, thrilled the crowd with several songs culminating with “Hallelujah” which sent the audience into a frenzy.
At intermission the audience heard the sounds and lucid tones of Ted Solovicos and Rosemarie Rose from Mystical Magical Moment. This dynamic duo thrilled us with songs from years ago featuring the music of performers such as Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits and Nick Jagger of The Rolling Stones. Just before the second half of the concert, Carlos Martinez jumped on stage, sat behind the synthesizer, called up his flute section of the band, and the Mystical Magic Duo and joined them in a rendition of “Nights in White Satin.” Amazing!
Before the conclusion of the concert, Carlos called upon Mr. Don Goldstone, an alto saxophone soloist and a former member of the band now living in Arizona, to take the stage and perform Don’s version of “Harlem Nocturne” which had many feeling they were listening to a jazz performance in New Orleans. He did of course an outstanding job.
The concert ended with more music delivered by Jodi Katz, and a rousing rendition of “Stars and Stripes Forever” followed by an outstanding fireworks display out on beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee. It was an evening to remember.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sandy Frost, the director of Parks and Recreation, along with the Board of Selectmen and Town Meeting members for their continued support of the July 4th festivities in Center Harbor. I know how difficult funding can be for these events with so many departments seeking funds to do the work necessary to oversee the operation of an individual community, and the willingness of Center Harbor town leaders to support this type event should not go unnoticed.
I would also like to thank Jodi Katz, Ted Solovicos, Rosemarie Rose, Don Goldstone, the members of the band who work so tirelessly to bring quality music to the Lakes Region, Ms. Sidra Goldner, who tries to keep order and bring sanity to the operation as a whole, and most especially to Maestro Carlos Martinez who organizes and leads this outstanding town band. The Center Harbor Town Band is a wonderful representative of all that is good in our America. Thank you for an evening I shall never forget!
Vincent Martino
Andover
