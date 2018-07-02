To The Daily Sun,
Well, another July 4th is fast approaching. Here in the great State of New Hampshire, it seems every city and town celebrates the day with great enthusiasm and joy, and nowhere is that on display more than in the beautiful town of Center Harbor. Under the watchful eye of Sandy Frost, the director of Parks and Recreation, the Center Harbor 4th of July Celebration is a special day from morning until night, and this year’s lineup features a slice of Americana at its finest.
The 40th Annual Footrace starts off the day. With the children's race starting at 9 a.m. and the adults going off at 10 a.m., the race begins the celebration with all that enthusiasm on full display. The runners will be running, and those observing or cheering on a friend or loved one will be urging their hero on. Awards and prizes follow the race, but the event is a special prize in and of itself.
After the excitement of a footrace, the town continues the celebration with its Grand July 4th Parade kicking off at 1:30 p.m. Set against the backdrop of beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee, the parade is a wonderful example of small town America stopping for a moment and celebrating all that is good about us.
Later in the day, at 7 p.m., the award winning Center Harbor Town Band takes center stage, and brings us the sound of so many great songs that instill a sense of pride in all of us. Under the direction and baton of its outstanding Maestro, Carlos Martinez, the band will bring us music from years gone by up through the present, and of course will play those special songs that will find us singing along with great pride and a sense of patriotism.
The concert will also feature the music, talent and beauty of Jodi Katz, a Manchester native, a member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a young woman whom Mark Schoenfeld, the co-creator of the Broadway play “Brooklyn” once wrote, “Some stars are born and some stars are made. Jodi is a born star! The moment you meet her, before she sings and before she dances, you can feel her illumination.” And I’m certain the maestro will have a few surprises as the evening rolls on! The concert ushers in what we expect will be another outstanding fireworks display over the water beginning around 9:15 p.m.
So if you find yourself with a little time on your hands on the 4th, head on over to Center Harbor. The celebration will be underway. See you there!
Vincent Martino
Hanover, Mass.
