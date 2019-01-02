To The Daily Sun,
I don’t know how to get the ball rolling, but, while the world is quickly moving from LTE to 5G, could one of the cellular companies (Verizon?) throw up a couple arrays that would provide at least voice coverage for Gilmanton IW / Crystal Lake area?
I have coverage for about 50-ft radius around my house thanks to my Verizon Network Extender and my own TDS internet service, but it is annoying in 2019 to not be able to use my phone until I either get halfway to Alton (east) or the Gilmanton Elementary School (west).
Ron Brooks
Gilmanton Iron Works
Good luck .... so far Verizon is the only one that works the best.
