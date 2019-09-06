To The Daily Sun,
I read with interest the article about poor cell coverage in the Friday Sun. We certainly have very poor coverage in our area by multiple carriers. My wife and I built a home on the west shore of Winnisquam in Meredith recently. We used to have reasonably good coverage there years ago with Verizon. Now we have no signal with Verizon and the only carrier with any real signal is AT&T. Even then we had to install a cell booster in the new house.
I researched the issue and found that the only tower visible from our location is on Gunstock, which is a long way away. Towers on Parade Road and west of us are blocked by hills. I have tried in vain to get anyone at Verizon or AT&T to care about this. A new tower atop the water towers at the old State School would go a long way to resolving the issues. There are many dead spots around.. .areas on the bypass, Route 11 headed to Alton, etc.
The cell companies are certainly making enough money in our area, they just don’t want to reinvest it. It’s a lot like the issues with getting fiber optic or better cable here. Happy to take your money, just don’t want to reinvest.
John Grobman
Meredith
