Ah, Mr. Jenket just refuses to see that his words describe him and his cohorts; they are the ones who won’t see that Fox has been caught deliberately lying about the “stolen” election. It’s not opinion. The Dominion lawsuit found their off-air texts saying how that whole business was ridiculous. “The landmark Supreme Court ruling in the New York Times v. Sullivan has long established that public figures who sue news media outlets must prove that the reporting was not just false, defamatory, and negligent (the standard for private citizens), but also 'actual malice' — that is, that the outlet either knew it was false or demonstrated 'reckless disregard' for the truth.” That’s definitely Fox; report as news what they know to be false. All for the sake of viewership.
Jenket stated I used the CNN approach by ignoring the validity of Hunter Biden’s laptop. I have never watched CNN. I only stick with networks that employ journalists, not pundits like Fox News. Networks that had Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley and David Brinkley, etc., back when; now it’s David Muir, Chuck Todd, and George Stephanopoulos, etc. This past Sunday, "Meet the Press" had our own Gov. Chris Sununu interviewed by Todd. At one point Chris implied that all media lie; I was so glad Chuck replied, “If we made a mistake like that at NBC News, we would lose our job.” A much respected newsman, Dan Rather, was fired years ago for reporting misinformation on George W. Bush; yeah, the president who started a war with Iraq using a lie about “weapons of mass destruction.”
They have such a hard time finding fault with Joe Biden’s character, they need to go after his son. A son who wasn’t employed by the White House.
