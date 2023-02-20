I had to laugh reading Bruce Jenket’s letter in the Feb. 17 Sun. After learning of the facts found in Dominion’s lawsuit, stating, “The stunning release of the candid opinions of the (Fox) network’s hosts and executives paints a stark and damning picture of an outlet giving oxygen to claims of a 'rigged' and 'stolen' election — even as they privately admitted they were bogus.” Every word written by Jenket was actually pointing to him and his counterparts, including Chuck McGee. They put all their trust in just the one network, Fox. Amazing.
“Internal communications revealed by Dominion Voting Systems paint a stark and damning picture — a split-screen between the false and conspiratorial claims beamed to Fox viewers about rigged Dominion voting machines, and the private, candid opinions of the network’s hosts and executives, who repeatedly admitted to each other that the claims were utter, unsourced garbage.”
"Emails and texts in the filing suggest that Fox’s top executives and stars were less worried about factual accuracy than about ratings crashing after viewers who bought into Trump’s election lies began to seek out different channels that would support their biases.”
“In one of the most bizarre bits, the filing reveals that Powell’s Dominion voting conspiracy came in part from an email Powell received from a tipster who claimed that former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was secretly murdered while on a human-hunting expedition."
“Fox host Maria Bartiromo, who agreed to have Powell on her show after reading this email, never told viewers about the source of Powell’s claim. As Fox’s then-managing editor in Washington Bill Sammon said of the network’s coverage at the time: 'It’s remarkable how weak ratings make good journalists do bad things.'"
Readers can find Dominion’s proofs through all the real journalism media; there is more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.