I had to laugh reading Bruce Jenket’s letter in the Feb. 17 Sun. After learning of the facts found in Dominion’s lawsuit, stating, “The stunning release of the candid opinions of the (Fox) network’s hosts and executives paints a stark and damning picture of an outlet giving oxygen to claims of a 'rigged' and 'stolen' election — even as they privately admitted they were bogus.” Every word written by Jenket was actually pointing to him and his counterparts, including Chuck McGee. They put all their trust in just the one network, Fox. Amazing.

