To The Daily Sun,
This Thursday evening (Jan. 31) my Celebrate Recovery team and I are hosting our 4th Annual Celebrate Recovery Rally at Pitman’s Freight Room (94 New Salem St, Laconia). The funds raised from this rally will go to the Water’s Edge Church to be used exclusively for Celebrate Recovery in Laconia in 2019.
Celebrate Recovery just entered our 4th year in Laconia and is, in my professional opinion, the most comprehensive recovery program available in our area. CR takes seriously the physical, emotional and spiritual components of addiction and holds to a Higher Power strong enough to overcome and even reverse the curse! — Jesus Christ. CR also has an enormous support structure for those running the program, including state reps, regional directors and national directors.
Celebrate Recovery is very different than other recovery programs in the area in that it is helping people recover from a variety of hurts, habits and hang-ups, as we call them. In the past four years, CR Laconia has helped 170 people find freedom from drugs, alcohol, pornography, sexual addiction, anger, codependency, food addiction, self-harm, fear of abandonment, anxiety, depression and PTSD. As the CR ministry leader here in Laconia, as well as the apprenticing N.H. state rep for CR, I am thrilled to be a part of this program and am weekly amazed, not surprised, by the transformations I see happening in those who attend. People do recover. Freedom is possible!
You are busy. I am busy. Most of us are not inundated with free time. Most of us are tired. I get it. However, if you could carve it out of your schedule this Thursday evening to support this urgently needed recovery ministry, our hearts would swell! Arrive and get your dinner from 6-6:30 p.m. Program starts at 6:30 and ends promptly at 7:30. ($12 p/person or $20 p/couple.) For more information on the rally visit www.facebook.com/CRLaconia. For more information on Celebrate Recovery visit the CR website www.celebraterecovery.com. If you cannot attend you can still donate to CR through the Water’s Edge Website: www.watersedgecofc.com/online-giving.
Shaun Dutile
Laconia
(1) comment
Best of luck.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.