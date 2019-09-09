Sept. 8-14 marks 2019 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. I would like to give a hearty shout-out to the professional men and women who operate trucks locally or across this great country.
The trucking industry contributes to every part of the American way of life. Each day, trucks deliver everything from medical supplies to groceries, household goods, building materials, and pretty much anything else you can think of. Over 80% of all U.S. communities depend solely on the trucking industry.
The vast majority of truckers are proud of their profession and CDL license and accident-free careers. Their job is demanding and dangerous. They take seriously the great responsibility they hold every time they get behind the wheel. No one is more disgusted and angered than these true professionals by the very small percent of CDL holders who disrespect the rules and safety practices of the profession.
Please join me this week in thanking truckers for all they do for us. Thank you, truckers! This horn-blowin' arm-pump is for you!
Rosie Homer
Alexandria
