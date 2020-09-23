To The Daily Sun,
Last Saturday, my husband and I were driving through Alton Bay. On the side of the road were two young boys around 10-years-old waving a “Honk if you like Trump” sign. The more I thought of this I wondered if they were just espousing their parents’ political position, or were they making their own position known by listening, or reading what Trump has been saying on TV and social media.
It is alarming to me that what these children are learning is coming directly from the mouth of President Trump, the leader of our country whose words and actions say:
— It is okay to be a bully and call people names.
— It is okay to steal.
— It is okay for your father to have extra marital affairs.
— It is okay to cheat.
— It is okay to lie, even if those lies result in people dying.
— It is okay to make promises and not keep them.
— It is okay to grab a woman by her (crude expletive).
— It is okay to speak badly of American heroes, especially those who have died for our country.
— It is okay to be fiscally irresponsible over and over again.
God help our country if this is what our children and grandchildren are learning from our president.
Cathy Dumais
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.