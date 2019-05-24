To The Daily Sun,
I have just finished reading the article about the destruction of St. Joseph Church by Bishop Peter Libasci. I have a vacation property in Gilford and have often gone to church in Laconia when I’m here over the weekend. In the past I had attended Our Lady of the Lakes, which was closed and successfully sold to another church. The churches in my area that have closed have been sold to other churches, as well as for other purposes including condominiums, museums, function halls, etc.
No one understands why the bishop is indicating that the destruction is necessary. I have most recently attended St. Joseph and was impressed with the architecture of the church as well as the service and the people. Many people in my area north of Boston have vacation homes in that area and have expressed horror at the proposed destruction of St. Joseph. Most of these people have indicated, including myself, that it would be very uncomfortable to attend Saint Andre Bessette just knowing this horrific story. I/we would never be able to concentrate on the mass.
Unfortunately, the Catholic Church continues to horrify its parishioners with its repeated bad decisions. Apparently they just don’t see why the exodus of people continues.
John Confalone
Wakefield MA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.