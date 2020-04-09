To The Daily Sun,
I would like to give a big thank you to all the people who are working so hard around the clock to keep things running in New Hampshire through this dangerous pandemic: The doctors, nurses and other hospital staff employees, our governor and all who assist him, all our town employees, the employees at New Hampshire Unemployment Security, the police, firefighters, EMT's and other first responders, teachers, pharmacy workers, grocery store clerks and stockers, gas station attendants, janitors and sanitation workers, truck drivers, postal workers, package delivery workers, food take out workers, and all the other essential workers. They are out there in harm's way, many of them working overtime, to make sure that life continues on as normally as possible for all of us.
I just want to say YOU ARE ALL HEROES! May God bless you and keep everyone of you and your loved ones safe.
Catherine Bilodeau
Northfield
