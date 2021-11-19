To The Daily Sun,
When will we unite as a state, as a country, to eradicate SARS-CoV-2, the deadly virus that leads to COVID-19. Of the more than 775,000 Americans lost since February 2020, 200,000 mostly unvaccinated Americans have died since April. We have lost approximately 800 New Hampshire residents in 2021.
Recent events have demonstrated that New Hampshire is not taking this threat seriously. Elected state officials should be committed to protecting our general welfare. In September the New Hampshire attorney general joined other Republican AGs in suing President Joe Biden over his COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. In October the Republican-majority NH Executive Council rejected $27 million in federal contracts involving COVID vaccinations. It has been recently reported that NH COVID vaccination data has not been accurate since June. The "reported" fully vaccinated rate of 63 percent is the lowest in New England. This fall we have seen an alarming increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in New Hampshire.
Unvaccinated people are a threat to the community at large by spreading the virus to other unvaccinated people and to vaccinated people as well. Those unnecessarily infected by SARS-CoV-2 strain health care resources, contribute to the delayed recovery of our community and country at large, and perhaps even lead to a mutation of the virus. This month, with Gov. Chris Sununu as a background, three state businesses/associations announced a reluctance to abide by the employee vaccine mandate. They fear losing workers who refuse to get vaccinated. They should fear losing customers who will seek out businesses who are serious about vaccinations and care for their community's general welfare — employees and customers. In a recent study by the Texas Department of State Health, unvaccinated Texans were 40 times as likely to die from COVID as those fully vaccinated in 2021.
Gov. Sununu announced that he will run for re-election in 2022. His role in dealing with the coronavirus has been inadequate. Lest we forget, the supposedly pro-women's rights governor signed a state budget to which was attached to a law mandating an unnecessary and invasive procedure on any women seeking an abortion.
Catherine E. and John T. Goegel
Canterbury
