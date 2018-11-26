To The Daily Sun,
I guess that was to quick in congratulating the paper on the choice of political cartoons. As much as I had disliked Obummer, I do not recall you printing cartoons — remember, they are supposed to be funny — as contentious as those you have published of President Trump. You have had some good ones from time to time but it seems as though that they are the minority.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
