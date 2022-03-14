To The Daily Sun,
I would like to express my thanks to the voters of Bristol for their decision to elect me to one of the Bristol Selectboard positions. During the campaign I met and spoke with many of you, answering your questions and hearing your thoughts on the town's budget and operations. These conversations will remain with me and help to guide my considerations of issues that arise during my tenure on the board. Again, thank you very much. I am humbled and honored to have been chosen and promise to serve the citizens of Bristol fairly, reasonably and with dignity.
Carroll Brown
Bristol
