To The Daily Sun,
I have just reached my 85th year. I was born at the Laconia Hospital. Six of my siblings were born there and all of us graduated from Laconia High School. My four children were born there and two of my grandchildren.
The hospital is not just a location, it is the HEART of Laconia! It is the maintenance staff, the cafeteria workers, the clerical help, the lab specialists, the Oncology Department, the nurses, the doctors, the ER and so many specialists in so many fields. It is the people who make Laconia and the area around it tick! It is not what they do. It is who they are. They are the people who pay their taxes and raise their families and support our businesses.
Without these people we would not have a decent tax base for our area! If the school system were to close where would we be? Many of the citizens who use the school system are hospital employees. I can’t imagine this community without a place to go when they are elderly, when they are diagnosed with a disease that needs recovery time. Where do we go when there is an accident or a sudden high fever?
Everything is not an elective surgery! I have had the privilege to observe much of the world of LRGH as a volunteer for over 20 years. It is a community of hard working people who care very much for the people they serve. If we lose this facility the hurt will be felt by all of us...in our pocketbooks and in our sense of community pride. Laconia without a hospital will not be Laconia!
Carolyn Sanborn
Laconia
