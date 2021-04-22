To The Daily Sun,
Hello members of the Lakes Region Planning Commission. It has been a while since I contacted your group, but wanted to share this because things are heating up with injury claims against owners and operators of wireless telecom systems. As outlined below with many examples, big telecom carriers can’t acquire insurance coverage for these claims. I have been concerned that if our local community governments do not act to implement town ordinances restricting small cellular equipment on our public rights of way, they will be complicit in responsibility for any injury claims that occur in their jurisdiction. The same will apply to schools, public buildings and business owners. Exposure to wireless radiation will be the next major source of injury claims. Our existing 4G wireless networks already have impacted our society and environment in very negative ways, such as causing cancer in humans.
I have been researching this since 2016, and testified before the New Hampshire Senate to help create the NH 5G Commission. I have given lectures on this subject, and produced 10 episodes of the 5G Wireless Invasion TV show for our local public access station in Laconia. I am an environmental biologist with 30 years of experience in environmental risk and loss prevention. Please make time to support our local communities developing ordinance protection language limiting the location of small cellular equipment on our public ways. I submitted example language to the Laconia City Manager beck in 2017, and there are many excellent sources of such language available through Environmental Health Trust and local groups in New England. I would be happy to help.
Carolyn Larocque
Gilford
