Congratulations, Gilford. Community Power may be bringing electric rate relief to you soonish. Maybe.
To everyone who signed the Change.org petition asking for this, thanks and well done. The first step forward is forming a Community Power Aggregation Committee for the town to gather data about energy usage and negotiate the town’s agreement with our energy supplier. At their Aug. 9 regular meeting, the Gilford Selectboard announced the members of the committee. Only one prospective volunteer was present, and not one of those selected, so one could not ask them about their interest or background in the subject or detect whether they intend to move smartly forward or slow walk the process as much as possible. When a question was posed to the selectboard concerning how the members of this committee were chosen, the reply was that no further information would be provided.
This was a stunning remark. Many of us remember well the arrogance and disrespect for fellow citizens that afflicted the Belknap Commission like a virus in February 2021. Does election to public office carry with it immunity from accountability? We thought that question had been settled in the county. But apparently a residual strain of that virus survives in Gilford.
Or should women in Gilford confine themselves to taking notes and answering questions, not asking them? One of the hit movies of this summer holds up the patriarchy to ridicule and defeat, aspirational fiction to be sure. Calling all Kens: the patriarchy is smug in Gilford.
Meanwhile, those who'd like to encourage Gilford to invest in more long-term energy savings by installing solar panels on the roofs of public buildings are welcome to add their name to the list for this petition at https://chng.it/DKfGS2Ccdy on Change.org.
