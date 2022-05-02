To The Daily Sun,
I follow the police news nationwide. The violence is appalling. Parents are killing their children, children are killing their parents. A woman decapitated a man, teens beating elderly ladies and robbing businesses. Shootings and murders everywhere.
People are jailed or imprisoned, for how long? Many are returned to the streets to commit another crime. This happens repeatedly. Felons are treated no worse than the everyday petty criminal.
Lock them up, let them out.
Now comes my point. Pam Smart has been in prison for 30 years. She has earned several degrees and has been a model prisoner. Why has her release repeatedly been denied? Did she do anything as heinous as the aforementioned? It is time to free her.
Carole Veer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.