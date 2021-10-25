To The Daily Sun,
I write in support of Andrew Hosmer for mayor of Laconia. Mayor Hosmer continues in the long line of mayors who have worked to renew Laconia as a destination of development and excitement. He has built on the renewal of the city that Mayor Ed Engler most recently worked so hard on.
Mayor Hosmer is both sensible and forward looking in what can be accomplished. He understands the role of government for what it can and can’t do. He makes things happen. The result is all the excitement in the renewal of the downtown with younger people of youth and vigor bringing a range of new business as well as the opening of the Colonial Theatre.
Mayor Hosmer sets a tone of inclusiveness in the environment of all sections of the city from the Weirs, to Lakeport, to downtown Laconia. He understands the need for a progressive school system that attracts new growth, the addressing of homelessness, as well as the need to revise our building code to support more low-income housing. Most importantly he strives to bring our community together in a time when division is so easily created.
Carol Pierce
Laconia
