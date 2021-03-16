To The Daily Sun,
I received my first vaccine shot in February and was impressed with the system set up to serve us at the Lakes Region Community College.
I then had my second shot on March 11, and the clinic was moved to the Belknap Mall in Belmont.
Not knowing how this was being set up, I was doubly impressed with the work being done by those workers. For those who have not yet gone to the Belknap Mall, you will be very pleased with their service.
I asked about people who would have a hard time walking into the clinic and I was assured there would be a soldier at the door who would be ready to help with a wheelchair if needed. I witnessed someone getting this help to make it into the clinic.
Thank you for your great service to our community!
Carol Nordquist
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.