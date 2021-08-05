To The Daily Sun,
Last Friday night my son as a birthday present gave us tickets to the Sinatra show at the Lakeport Opera House. What a treat it was. We all know what an impressive renovation Scott Everett did on the outside but the inside is a sight to behold.
The show was outstanding and the Opera House personnel were also outstanding. They were so welcoming, friendly and hospitable it is hard to describe.
They have so many great shows scheduled for the future. If you have an opportunity I would suggest you go and experience at least one. You will not regret it.
Thank you Scott Everett for giving Lakeport the Opera House back.
Carol Lerp
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.