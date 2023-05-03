To The Daily Sun,
Senate Bill 272, the parents’ bill of rights, is the response to a question that has been discussed throughout our state, “Who has the most important say when it comes to raising your child?”
House Republicans believe the most important person is you the parents or legal guardians, and they will continue fighting on your behalf to make sure you keep that God-given right. The children belong to the parents not the government, which makes up the traditional family.
This opinion is not a minority, as a recent UNH poll [https://scholars.unh.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi article=1731&context=survey_center_polls] showed that 89% of Granite Staters concur with the sentiment. Yet, Democrats have met this simple and reasonable belief with scare tactics, false narratives, and outright mistruths. Educators and parents should be partners in children’s education, and it is improper for educators, administrators and even teachers to knowingly and deliberately lie to parents when it comes to their own children. What does that teach your child, it’s OK to lie?
Seriously, who would say government knows best for you and your child? This should be a bipartisan bill, but many Democrats believe government knows best because they are against the parents' right to know.
Read the bill here: https://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/bill_status/pdf.aspx?id=10040&q=billVersion.
To be against SB 272 could be considered supporting communist values to centralize control of your children and to break down the traditional family by setting children against the parents.
This is why I support SB 272, the parents’ bill of rights.
Carol Huber
Bristol
