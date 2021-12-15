To The Daily Sun,
Recently, the House Special Redistricting Committee made drastic revisions to New Hampshire’s two Congressional districts. They moved 75 towns or city wards into a different district. That’s almost 366,000 people, nearly a quarter of New Hampshire’s population. This is the most drastic revision to the Granite State’s congressional district maps in nearly 150 years, and it is blatant gerrymandering.
No matter what your party or politics are, gerrymandering is something everybody should oppose, because when politicians redraw districts to re-elect themselves and make it easier for their party to win in that district, everybody loses. It results in an unbalanced, unfair and partisan electoral system that sows division and dissatisfaction in our electorate while protecting ineffective and corrupt politicians.
By moving Dover, Portsmouth, Durham, and Somersworth from District 1 to District 2 and adding some solidly Republican towns to District 1, the House Special Redistricting Committee has proposed a gerrymandered Congressional map so that District 1 is far more likely to elect a Republican than a Democrat. By no coincidence, Republicans currently control this committee.
This is not a partisan issue. It is still wrong when the roles are reversed. If you are a Republican, would you want the Democrats to draw out the district in which you vote? Of course not. No one wants the other side to be able to pick and choose their own voters. It is wrong for either party to engage in gerrymandering. We must put a stop to this before the divide between us grows even larger.
This corruption is a perfect example of why we need the Freedom to Vote Act, which will ban gerrymandering and put a stop to politicians picking their own voters. It also takes on corruption by requiring dark money groups to come into the light and disclose who is funding candidates’ campaigns. Further, it increases election security by guaranteeing access to paper ballots and creating new security requirements for voting machine manufacturers, including that they must be made in the U.S. Finally, it makes Election Day a national holiday so that every American can afford to vote.
The people of New Hampshire should choose their elected officials, not the other way around. Every Granite State citizen’s voice should be valued equally when they cast their ballot. The Freedom to Vote Act will guarantee that.
Call or write your representatives and tell them that we need the Freedom to Vote Act to ban gerrymandering, protect voter rights, stop dark money, and make Election Day a national holiday.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
