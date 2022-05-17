To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to the person who paid for a lot of people's coffee this morning (May 17) at the South Main Street Dunkin. It was great to see every person's reaction of feeling appreciated and gratitude for a simple yet very kind gesture. Thank you for spreading kindness.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
