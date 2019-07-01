To The Daily Sun,
On June 23, I reported to Lakes Region General Hospital as instructed at 8:15 a.m. and was greeted at the front desk by a very friendly and helpful woman. I was registered in by another very friendly and helpful woman, and led upstairs to the proper surgery area, by a lovely volunteer. Here I was, now in the hands of Dr. Ray and his staff, for my 10-year colonoscopy, and yes, I was a bit nervous as anyone would naturally be. But as it turned out, I really had nothing to be nervous about, because the minute I was greeted by a nurse, till the last smile walking out to go home, I was treated with the utmost respect and care.
Dr. Ray was very professional, yet quite down to earth, and I knew I was in caring and capable hands! And the nurses acted as if i was family, extremely efficient, but with plenty of love. In the end, I received excellent news, part of which is I do not have to have another one for at least five years. But when I do go back, I will most certainly call on Dr. Ray and his band of super nurses at LRGH to take care of me.
Just another great experience at Lakes Region General Hospital had by me and my family. Thank you so very much Dr. Ray and your staff for making a tough morning much easier.
James Babcock
Gilford
