I would like to your next selectmen in Gilford. I have only lived in Gilford a short time but would like to make a difference for its residents. My background is in the environmental field. I have run my own business since 1998 and currently serve on the Gilford Conservation Commission.
As you know, the biggest issue to all of us residents are property taxes and how they are spent. As a selectmen, I would work diligently with the other selectmen and Budget Committee to keep spending down and our taxes down, but not at the expense of the vital programs such as the schools, police, Highway Department, and Fire Department. We are fortunate to have newer buildings for the town and its departments, thus there should be no need for further build-outs of town structures and large expenditures, like in other neighboring towns.
Gilford has a large percentage of acreage that is in conservation lands and conservation easements. I fully support the continuation and expansion of the acreage of land under conservation easements in the town. I would also like to see better forest management practices implemented for timber harvests in the town. The proper protection and management of the forested lands benefits all town residents. I understand the needs of the town for the tourist industry, however, that industry should never take advantage of or be at the expense of the full-time residents and voters of the town. There has to be a middle ground were regulations provide for the tourism in the town and yet still protect the interests of the town and its residents.
If elected I vow to make every selectmen's meeting and Conservation Commission meeting and to work hard to protect the town and its residents' interests. I am asking for your vote on March 12 and support for the next three years, if elected.
