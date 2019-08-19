To The Daily Sun,
It would be funny, if it was not so sad and dangerous, to see 23 (at last count) Democratic candidates trying to outdo each other in promising free everything to everybody. It is even worse to see so many cheering them on. Whatever happened to actual common sense? Anyone, with this seemingly unusual trait, has to realize that this kind of speech is impossible to accomplish. They rant about the big bad capitalists and push their socialist ideas. At least Bernie is honest about the title. Please stop and think, America was built by capitalists. capitalists create wealth and NOT just for themselves. They create many thousands of jobs, and always have.
Socialists only spend wealth. They create nothing but unrest by pushing their agenda of “economic unfairness.” They love to promise to “tax the rich.” Even if they could tax them out of existence, it still could not pay for all of their promises. Wake up people! The Left thrives on chaos. They don’t want lower income people to do better. They would rather make them more and more dependent on government handouts. If they have their way, by buying votes with all of these promises (with your money, by the way), it will only last until your money runs out.
Ask them to name one country where socialism has worked out in the long run. It is an open invitation to corruption and results in ever greater loss of freedom and much greater wealth separation. Many will deny that their ideas are socialist at all. I don’t know what else to call then. Perhaps a Robin Hood complex will work?
Donald Lockwood
Laconia
