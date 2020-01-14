To The Daily Sun,
Turning 79-years-old and currently residing in Laconia, I have been attending the Community Action Senior Center in Belmont for approximately one year.
I joined the center because I had previously owned property in Belmont and was looking, as a senior, for something to occupy my idle time, meet new people and make new friends. The socialization has been terrific up until about three months ago.
During my time at the center, we have had two managers and several fill-in managers, which has caused serious damage to the Belmont program. The last of these managers has been a very energetic, hardworking lady who has tried her best to solve problems and to have activities to increase attendance at the center.
The membership, for some time, had felt that eventually they would close our center. Indictions to this came from CAP cutting back on the lunch program, not trying to solve problems within, not implementing new ideas, and not answering questions from the seniors.
I had sent the operations manager a letter, signed by members, a month or so ago about our concerns, to no avail. A second letter was sent and this time I did receive a phone call regarding such. I was told that there was a good thing in progress that would take effect in January of 2020. Most members were optimistic.
Approximately a week ago, we were told that a letter was forthcoming from CAP in Concord. Again, members were optimistic. Everyone did receive a letter but, unfortunately, it informed us that, on January 30, 2020, the Belmont center would close permanently. Most of the members do not wish to attend other centers after attending Belmont for many years.
The seniors in Belmont believe that CAP has made a serious mistake.
Luther Drake
Laconia
