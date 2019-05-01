To The Daily Sun,
In his typically LONG, but atypically mostly cogent letter of May 1, Steve Earle casually states a couple of positions with which we should not let him get away:
1. “... antisemitism growing ... due to the politically correct attitude and fear of speaking truth....” Even Mr. Earle probably knows that antisemitism has a long, complicated and evil history, and cannot be summed up in a glib and opaque assertion.
2. Later in the same paragraph, Earle says, “...Muslim nations launched their armies at ..... that small nation....” Well, that’s true — but this, too, is an exasperatingly complicated story, a critical chapter of which is that those Muslim nations felt aggrieved at Israelis’ having dispossessed indigenous Arabs of land they had occupied for centuries. We may be pro-Israel (I am), but we should not suggest that “those Muslim nations” are mere bullies, attacking blameless Israel.
Richard Davis
Thornton
