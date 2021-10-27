To The Daily Sun,
Hello Laconia, I’m Candace Knowlton and I am running for Laconia School Board Ward 1. I was born and raised in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School. I am a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing education and I am an associate professor of nursing at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord. My husband and I have three children, one is a junior at LHS, one is a first grader and my oldest son graduated from LHS last year and is attending NHTI.
As a mother, nurse and educator I know the importance of listening to families when helping to make important decisions that will impact them and their children. Portrait of a Graduate is a shared vision for the advancement of all students in our community. Using my experience knowledge and listing skills I will work to strengthen the Portrait of a Graduate by engaging key stakeholders to better prepare students to be well educated and career or college ready. I will continually strive for excellence in our curriculum, ask the tough questions and demand thorough and transparent answers. I have the ability to listen and keep an open mind. I will be open to dialogue with parents to find solutions to important issues. I have good communication skills and the willingness to support and defend our students. I am committed to keeping our children in school full time with the safest and most common-sense guidelines. I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Candace Knowlton, School Board Ward 1.
Candace Knowlton
Laconia
