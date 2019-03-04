I love my country and I love NH. I have lived here all my life except for a three-year tour in the military and I am saddened by some organization that is offended by the POW/MIA display at the Manchester VA. I personally like it because it reminds me of the reasons I have the freedom to express my feelings.
I have found that there are several entrances to the VA and if you are offended by the Bible on the table, then use another entrance. I was taught when in the military that there are no atheists in fox holes. It is sad that we can't try to care for one another instead of being negative about so much.
Charlie Flanagan
Meredith
It’s called FREEDOM, if you don’t like it, then you use another door. You can’t have it both ways. It doesn’t bother me, but for some odd reason it bothers others.
