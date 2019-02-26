To The Daily Sun,
Born alive, left for dead!
We have come to a point in our generation where there is no serious regard for innocent life. Take for example the bill in the U.S. Senate to protect a child born alive following an abortion procedure. On February 25, this bill, designed ONLY to protect living breathing human infants, failed to reach the 60 votes necessary for the bill to overcome the current filibuster rules and pass. How are we ever going to defend ourselves to future generations who WILL judge us for this crime (and others)? We protect insects and animals with phenomenal pathos and yet stand aside when a child is crying for help.
We are warned, “Many will say to me in that day, 'My Lord, my Lord, have we not prophesied in your name, and in your name have cast out demons, and have done many mighty works in your name?' Then Jesus will say to them, “I have never known you, remove yourselves far from me, you workers of evil.” Matthew 7:22, 23
Let us not perpetuate this culture of death any longer. Search your hearts. Does it not go against nature to neglect the weakest amongst us? Call our senators and demand they stand up for the rights of the BORN infants.
Or ponder this. In a few weeks we celebrate Easter, the time when Jesus rose from the dead, burst open a granite rock sealing his tomb, and ascended into heaven — and all for the sake of restoring you to a right relationship with God the Father, and you can’t even pick up the phone.
Mark Dadian
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.