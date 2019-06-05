To The Daily Sun,
I’ll try to make this concise. Why can’t people vote in their state of residence? For most people, that’s the state listed on their driver’s license.
If students attend college in a state not on their license, they can vote there via absentee ballot. While it seems that N.H.’s absentee ballot rules need tuning, that issue only affects N.H. residents. Your story says that the Dems want out-of-state people to be able to vote in N.H. We’re back to: why?
As long as we’re here, why the fuss about voter ID and residency requirements when the right to vote isn’t even in the Constitution? You know what right is, though? The right to keep and bear arms. Most of the Dems have no problem, what's the word? Oh, “infringing”, on that right. They love to make the process of exercising that Rrght as “confusing and intimidating" as possible.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
