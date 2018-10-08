To The Daily Sun,
The rule of law; our constitutions and our statutes dictate how our government shall act. With regard to the powers of the county convention (Delegation), RSA 24:13 provides, "The power to raise county taxes, to make appropriations for the use of the county..." It would take a rather distorted view to construe a gift to the Department of Health and Human Services as "for the use of the county." It is particularly so when it is known that those funds will be given to a private corporation and theoretically deliver services to an area encompassing parts of two counties outside of Belknap County.
The rule of man; we know how best to solve a problem, so we can disregard statutes which obstruct our good deeds. This can be seen as arbitrary power, and oppression; which is absurd, slavish, and destructive of the good and happiness of mankind*.
(* Plagiarized from what I hope you see as a familiar document; our New Hampshire Constitution.)
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
