To The Daily Sun,
I wish to send my best wishes and a prayer to my friend Denise Burke who will be going under surgery on Friday. Yes, I count this liberal lady as a friend.
I’ve been offline for a few days but catching up I see that Trump Derangement Syndrome is in full bloom. Scott Cracraft was taken apart by Tony Boutin on Wednesday so little more for me to say. Robert T. Joseph Jr. riding the same Maxine Waters express wants the President impeached for the high crimes of: he’s rude, insults our allies, he’s mean, and mentally unstable ( says who, you?). Oh yeah, he’s racist (again their opinion) but hasn’t done anything except enforce immigration law. And yes, Peggy Polo, any Norwegian arrested for breaking the law would be separated from her/his child.
Now the liberals who keep promoting the idea that our President is like another Hitler obviously skipped history class in school or perhaps their school didn’t have one? Likewise someone said he doesn’t respect the concept of separation of powers but gives us no example of what the heck he thinks indicates that? One writer on that point cited his German heritage as containing something that makes him so. That is probably the most racist thing that has been printed in this paper in years and all due to such political hatred of one man, pathetic.
None so blind as those who refuse to see except those like Mike Bereau who hate Fox News almost as much as they hate Trump. This in spite of the fact that Fox News has been proven right in its reporting and opinion programming far and away ahead of liberal sites favored by them. Unfortunately we can’t expect civility, reason or good sense from people so consumed with hatred they think of nothing else twenty four seven.
Steve Earle
Gilford
