To The Laconia Sun:
My father, Neil Flaherty, and I recently visited Camp Mayhew, a summer camp for at-risk boys in N.H., in part because my father is a long-time contributor and supporter, but also because the camp receives funds from the Lakes Region Children’s Auction. I help raise money for the Auction through Patrick’s Pub Mania, so I wanted to get a first-hand look at the work they do.
Camp Mayhew is just one component of the Mayhew Program, the only program in N.H. for at-risk boys that combines a residential summer program with school year mentoring all the way through high school graduation.
It was fantastic to visit the camp and see how the staff enlist boys in group activities, group sports, and group jobs (imagine a lot of wood gathering, splitting, and stacking), while also recognizing the individual achievements of each camper.
The ways that the counselors and the boys themselves acknowledged and celebrated each other’s accomplishments was wonderful. I was so impressed with how articulate and authentic comments and compliments were, whether they were being shared by counselors or campers, and the pride on the faces of the boys receiving kudos also was great to see. The best part of the visit, however, was sitting with a camp counselor who told me he’d been at Mayhew for 10 years, first as a camper, then a counselor, but his current full-time job was with the United States Marines. At the end of the day, he’d literally be walking out the door to head for the airport so he could get back to Parris Island, and being at Camp Mayhew was how he chose to spend the last day of his leave.
I’d like to thank Executive Director Jim Nute, Administrative Director Mary Jo Stephens, and Development Director Monica Zulauf, who were great facilitators as we toured the campus, and whose work is crucial in supporting some of our neediest youth. And thanks also to the Lakes Region Children’s Auction and Patrick’s Pub Mania and the support they provide to organizations like Camp Mayhew, whose staff works tirelessly to meet those needs.
Kate Flaherty
Gilford
