To The Daily Sun,
Liberals have been brutal in their condemnation of the handling of the mass migration at our southern border but have done nothing to help solve the problem. In fact, they are doing their best to obstruct any solution. They have been saying that there is no problem at the border out of one side of their mouths and then they enumerate the many problems out of the other.
The truth of the matter is that the unchecked migration is a massive humanitarian crisis with far reaching ramifications for millions of people that has been going on for many years. It is not just a problem occurring under the present administration. Most sources agree that the number of illegal migrants residing in the U.S. is in excess of 10 million. Liberals oppose administration efforts to control or limit the unvetted tide of migrants. Forgotten is the fact that under Obama massive numbers of migrants poured through our porous borders as well and were encouraged to do so with the promise of a path to amnesty. But please note that the Obama administration failed to provide a solution to the problem and that 2.5 million migrants were deported on his watch. This action by ICE under Obama is not condemned by the left but is considered “criminal” when similar actions are carried out under Trump.
We are talking about illegal migrants, not legal immigrants. Legal immigrants go through a lengthy vetting process to become citizens. I am the son of an immigrant. It took years for my father’s family to get permission for all to immigrate. They had to prove who they were, where they were born, that they were good citizens and that they had sufficient resources to be self-sustaining so as not to be a burden on society. I support controlled legal immigration but am opposed to open borders with unlimited unvetted migration.
There have been frequent accusations that migrants have been held in cages at the border. These are not “cages,” but detention facilities built under Obama and his Homeland Security Secretary, Jeh Johnson. Thomas Homan, Obama’s executive associate director of ICE, related that the so called “cages” were Obama’s idea.
During the recent Democrat debates, Pete Buttigieg related that, as Christians, Republicans are hypocrites for caging children and “have lost all claim to ever use religious language again.” This was done to obvious affirmation from the candidates and a rousing roar from the liberal crowd. Yes, a rousing roar.
Now, Mr. Buttigieg, I have a few words for you and for your liberal far-left colleagues. You claim empathy for the downtrodden but fail to recognize a right to life for the most helpless and defenseless of human life. Killing an unborn child up to the moment of birth is championed by liberals as a wonderful God-given right and gift. And if an unwanted child is born alive, it is okay to set the living, breathing child aside and let it die. Don’t preach to me about the morality of your religious beliefs.
The liberal platform denies the 14th Amendment rights to due process and equal protection under the law because human personhood for the unborn is denied. Abortion is brushed aside as a woman’s right to “choose.” Choose to do what? Describe the process of an abortion from beginning to end leaving out no detail about what happens to the unborn. Detail the end result, if you dare. Abortion is called a woman’s “reproductive right.” This is in reality the right to kill and destroy what she reproduces.
The liberal left has been comparing the situation at the border to concentration camps. They want all who will listen to think of what is going on at the border as equal to the Nazi death camps. In order to resemble the Nazi death camps, there would have to be gas chambers, ovens, pits with corpses piled high, half-starved laborers, etc., and millions of deaths. That is what Nazis did. I challenge liberals to show me where the gas chambers and crematoria are. In Obama built cages, perhaps?
Death camps, however, do indeed abound in the USA. They are disguised as abortion clinics. Millions of unborn children are stripped of their personhood and die there in an inhumane and gruesome way. The most helpless and defenseless form of human life is exterminated and denied due process and equal protection under the law. God have mercy on us!
George Brunstad
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.