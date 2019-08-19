To The Daily Sun,
I am ALL FOR IT. Buying Greenland, that is. It’s Trump’s best idea since becoming president. Lets beat China to the place. The world will be safer for it.
An open letter to Donald Trump:
Donald, Here’s my instruction. You know this as well as I do. I have done as many business deals as you have, maybe more. ANYTHING and ANYONE can be BOUGHT. Obama bought and bribed his way around the safeguards created by the FISA court to spy on you! YES YOU! Do you want some elitist, political hack like that to have outdone you in the CORRUPTION column? Come on Donald. Where the hell is your pride?
It truly is just a question of PRICE. Send a backroom envoy over to Denmark. Find out what that price is. If part of the cost is supplying things a little “off color” just keep that stuff out off the written, purchase and sales agreement but agree to what ever they demand. Make the deal happen! A few call girls, some bails of drugs, some secret, Swiss Bank accounts, some all-expense vacations to far-flung, exotic places for high level, Danish diplomats should cause no hesitation on your part. Its all part of the HONEST world of making deals happen in both the private and public sector. You know it. I know it. The world KNOWS IT. BUYING Greenland is not something any conventional politician could pull off. It’s why 63 MILLION people voted for you, NOT HILLARY. You have the “spheres” the size of bowling balls required to get stuff like this deal done.
Owning Greenland will become darn important as global warming heats up in the decades ahead. Having a nice comfy, second home in much cooler, Greenland or maybe even your first home in Greenland will be a very smart move for lots of people. There is potential for golf courses with spectacular, ocean views and a TRUMP TOWER, maybe two. A little slope on the links but, no big problem.
MY IDEA! Make it TAX FREE GREENLAND. That will keep the DIRT, DUMB, SOCIALIST perpetually BANKRUPT WELFARE STATE out forever. The place will explode to become the capitalist hub of the north pole. What better PR than to have Santa be your headline customer. It will be your greatest legacy. Forget your tax cut gift. No one will thank you for a wallet stuffed with Benjamins if they’re feeling like the original version of a KFC, extra crispy, drumstick.
I am positive you can get some major contributions from people drowning in money to make this deal happen. PRIVATE money, to fund a PUBLIC purchase with maybe a few, tiny concessions for their generosity. You can beat the slimy Democrats at their own BS game. Democrats consume themselves trying to extort and confiscate private money for public use with the sole purpose to get themselves elected doing it.
The Koch brothers would do a quid pro quo of some tens of millions for some exclusive business rights to selling essentials like toilet paper and toothpaste. Put me down for a substantial donation for rights to selling electric blankets and condoms. Its cold in Greenland, people spend lots of time cozying up under the covers. Let's not forget selling 99 year land leases for windmill sites to climate, propeller hats, Tom Steyer and multi mansion owner, private jet flyer, “carbon chimney” Al Gore. They will cough up billions for those.
You can buy Greenland for FREE to the American taxpayer. Yours indeed will be the next face on Mt. Rushmore. I offer to be your private envoy to Copenhagen. We can arrange an “off the books” small, UNWRITTEN, stipend for my services. I like Bitcoin. It’s untraceable. I will have a deal on your desk to sign in a week. Greenland will become an all-American, TRUMP, GREEN MONEY MACHINE instantly. It isn’t called GREEN-land without good reason. I’ve got the vision. you got the, well I already covered that.
I’ve saved my best thought for last. You should consider changing the name to “TRUMPLAND” if for no other reason than to enrage every Democrat from Boston to Los Angeles. This deal is falling in your lap Donald. It’s ready to be had like a virgin on their first date with a grinning, lip licking, Bill Clinton.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
