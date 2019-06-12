To The Daily Sun,
To potential buyer of the St. Joseph property bundle:
The mystery surrounding you and your plans for the property on Church Street, Laconia, has caused much anxiety in the area. Certainly there are advantages to you to remain anonymous but this has also resulted in definite negative reactions to you within your potential new community. Why would anyone want to begin their presence here under such circumstances? Wouldn’t it be better to feel welcomed and accepted?
I ask you to look into your plans to see if there is some way to utilize the church building in a way that preserves its beauty and place in the city and yet satisfy the conditions you must meet. It would be to everyone’s advantage to to work together on this rather than to engage in fighting over the right thing to do. There’s enough destruction and ill will in the world. Please consider joining concerned citizens behind the goal to save this beautiful structure.
Pamela Hayes
Gilford
