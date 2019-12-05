To The Daily Sun,
Here is a poem I wrote for a time such as this!
Buy the Lie
’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the city,
not one soul had been watching, oh what a pity.
The children asleep in their beds with delight
not knowing that Jesus could return on that night.
The stocking all filled by their pillows and head,
they were told that it’s Santa who will be there instead.
The cookies were made, the mistletoe hung,
we will tell them the truth but right now they’re so young.
Jr. had pictures taken with Santa today,
how could I tell him, what would I say?
The presents were labeled from Santa, you see,
brought in at night and placed under the tree.
I had read about Jesus and then we did pray,
yet telling them “sleep now, Santa’s on his way.”
At midnight the trump sounded and all who did hear,
heard Jesus’s voice as He did appear.
The lie had been bought, passed down like a treasure,
but what is the price of our soul? to what measure?
Doris Brady
Laconia
