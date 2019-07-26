To The Daily Sun,
Re “Climate change alarmists are on the wrong side of history” (July 25 letter from Tim Carter):
What if that’s wrong and the “alarmists” are right? Those “alarmists” include every climate scientist in the world publishing in peer-reviewed science journals (making them the world’s top climate scientists). That’s over 69,000 of them with over 99.9999 percent scientific consensus on AGW (National Physical Sciences Consortium).
(I know the usual figure for scientific consensus on AGW, which still appears on the website of the National Academy of Sciences is 97 percent, but a newer study shows the consensus has increased over the past decade as more scientific evidence has been gathered.)
The “alarmists” also include every scientific body of national of international standing, like the The National Academy of Sciences, NASA/NOAA, The National Science Foundation, The American Association for the Advancement of Science (Google “What We Know” to see their website on AGW).
Then there’s Nature, Science, Scientific American, Smithsonian, National Geographic, etc. literally every scientific publication that uses peer-reviewed data — peer-reviewed papers are the gold standard for science.
All these climate scientists, scientific bodies and publications, worldwide, all agree humans burning fossil fuels are causing global warming, which, it turn, causes climate change. They all agree that unless we stop soon, we’ll have “catastrophic” climate change that will cause “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse” (National Academy of Sciences).
And it’s not just the international scientific community is warning about the risk of global warming, the business community agrees. They can see the terrible toll climate change will take if we don’t reach at least close to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It will cause future climate disasters that will do over $160 trillion damage to the US economy (Forbes, April 2018).
What will history have to say about the climate change deniers? That their ignorance and the greed of the fossil fuel corporations that secretly fueled and funded climate denial (scientificamerican.com) caused delay after delay, until catastrophic climate change destroyed our society.
Do we really want to risk that? Especially when we can fix climate change for free while improving our economy?
Clean energy, the solution to global warming, is now as cheap or cheaper than any fossil fuel — with storage and without subsidies (Lazard). And those prices keep dropping substantially every year; the faster they scale up, the faster their prices drop (scientificamerican.com).
When they are scaled up nationally, solar and wind power will be “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS).
A new, in-depth analysis says a rapid national transition to clean energy won’t have to cost us anything, with two-thirds of the money will coming from private enterprise (vox.com May 18, 2019). The rest of the cost will be massively offset by a $500 billion increase in U.S. GDP (IPCC). That will be mainly the result of all that free energy and the 8 million high-wage, local, permanent (40-year) jobs clean energy will create (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org).
Clean energy will also cut down on the over 200,000 American deaths caused annually by carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels (MIT.edu), over 9 million deaths globally each year (WHO) and costs Americans over $800 billion annually in medical bills (forbes.com)
“The Green New Deal is affordable; The cost of inaction is incalculable” —Forbes
Lynn Goldfarb
Lancaster, PA
