To The Daily Sun,
Chris Pappas and the entire New Hampshire federal delegation’s leadership on coronavirus has been extraordinary. They are taking coronavirus seriously and working hard to address the crisis it has caused. Importantly, Chris has been the effective communicator that Granite Staters need and deserve, relaying updates to us and remaining calm in the face of uncertainty.
Chris was a leader in getting a robust and comprehensive emergency coronavirus package passed in the House. The Senate also passed this bill and it is now on its way to the president’s desk for his signature. Once it is signed into law, the bill will ensure that New Hampshire is reimbursed for the costs associated with combating the coronavirus.
Chris, leading his ability and willingness to work across the aisle, has partnered with Governor Sununu to make sure that granite staters are informed and up-to-date on the status of the virus. The governor stated, "the federal delegation up and down the line has been absolutely terrific" on this issue.
We are grateful to have Chris Pappas working for us during this crisis.
Burrett & Rhu McBee
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.