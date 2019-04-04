To The Daily Sun,
Did anyone else get lost in the story about the Corr’s Mountonborough boathouse from last week?
The Corrs bought a house with a collapsed boathouse. I read that they received approval from several government boards several times. The repairs were underway when a neighbor complained. Said neighbor was apparently unaware of the original approval, so a “cease and desist” order was issued by the DES. (As an aside, when changes were proposed for a neighboring property of mine, we received registered notices with the date of the meetings so we could comment if we wished. I’ll bet that the neighbor received similar notices.)
Subsequent reviews noted that while the roof would be taller than the original, if would not have any deleterious effect on the lake. The Corrs stated that they wished to move the new house back from the water to improve the view. Of course, the neighbor’s view would be improved with a repaired structure, regardless of the structure’s height.
So, due to a single person’s complaint, the Corrs’ time, money, and efforts are potentially rendered worthless while they wait for boards with overlapping roles to make a decision in their favor.
My take on this is that bureaucracies serve themselves. Who really wants more of them?
Oh, Mr. Vervaeke, I’d like to compliment you on your brilliantly hilarious letter on March 29.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
