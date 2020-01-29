To The Daily Sun,
There is a disturbing trend in social media and in schools, an escalation of bullying and intimidation to the point of our children encouraging other children to KILL themselves. This kind of bullying is not from a happy home, but that is no excuse. The schools, the police, and our social services need to be involved every time this happens! The bullies will not change without some serious intervention and consequences, but the “system” is failing them. They are not getting the help they need. Neither are their targets.
Yes, Laconia, I am saying that this is happening right here — and I am saying that much more should be happening for everyone involved. The tween-age bullies are intimidating more students than their current target. THEIR NEXT TARGET COULD BE YOUR CHILD, OR GRANDCHILD. The bullies and their targets will be in our high school and then they’ll be parents someday, most likely right here in our community. JUST THINK ABOUT THAT.
Social services should investigate and require intensive psychiatric care for the bullies and their families. Their behavior did not develop on its own! The bullies should NOT be in school until they are no longer a danger to themselves and OTHERS!
My prayers are with them all,
Chaplain Wendy Allen
Laconia
