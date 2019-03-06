To The Daily sun,
“Budget: noun: An estimate of income and expenditure for a set period of time.”
It’s a simple word that can produce feelings ranging from boredom (balancing a checkbook is not anyone’s idea of fun) to anxiety (will there be enough money for all that is needed?). For many, dealing with a budget is a necessary headache. So it might seem strange that I would actually want to serve on the Gilford Budget Committee and am actually asking for your votes to enable me to do so. I believe that a budget is about more than simply allocating funds for the various departments and agencies of the town. It is also a reflection of the town’s priorities and values, of what we as a community believe is important and want to fund, all the while remaining judicious and considerate of the taxpayers’ concerns. This requires open and respectful discussion, careful consideration, sensitivity towards budget requests, and a willingness to negotiate.
It also requires truly listening to the people of Gilford, something I had the opportunity to do during my recent campaign for state rep. What it does not require is an automatic veto. “No” is not a policy. All committees should have diverse representation to ensure that the many voices and opinions are fairly heard. As a fellow Gilford resident and taxpayer, I am asking for your vote and the opportunity to serve the best interests of our lovely town.
Dorothy Piquado
Gilford
