Just an FYI for everyone who has tickets to any Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion shows. Their new policy of either needing to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours does not take effect till Oct. 4. After 10/4, all show attendees and employees have to adhere to the policy. I don’t believe employees can simply have a negative test - they have to be vaccinated.
Prior to 10/4 any show with this policy in effect is because it was made at the request of the artist. In the last couple weeks, I attended both the Hall and Oats show and one of the Chris Stapleton shows at Bank of NH Pavilion. Neither artist required proof of vaccination or a negative test.
I personally like Dave Matthews Band. I’ve seen him many times. I’m not a huge fan of his politics. He has instituted this new policy for all his up coming tour dates, including both of his shows next week at Bank of NH Pavilion. Many of his fans bought tickets to these shows over a year and a half ago. Now they are being forced to either get vaccinated, pay out the nose for a test or sell their tickets. I personally think the best way to show any artist (or Live Nation venue) that you won’t put up with their mandates for requiring vaccination or taking a test is to boycott their shows. You have to hit them in their wallets for them to care about your rights.
There are some entertainers who are taking the opposite approach. Eric Clapton is a perfect example. He had a tour all booked and has decided to cancel all tour dates at any venue that is now requiring vaccinations. Like Clapton or not, you have to applaud the man for standing up for the rights of his fans to decide what is best for themselves. Clapton has strong views on the COVID-19 vaccines because he personally had a very negative reaction to the shots.
Personally, I’ve been vaccinated. I was very reluctant to do it. But I mainly did it because I didn’t want to be limited in the things I could do or places I could go. In retrospect, I somewhat regret it. I felt like the reward outweighed the risk. I’m not so sure anymore. I feel like I gave in. Wish I would have stood my ground. What’s done is done.
I’d certainly encourage anyone who has strong feelings on the matter not to cave to elitist corporations and entertainers who want to pressure you into putting something into your body you aren’t completely comfortable with.
You’ve got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.
Buddy Shoemaker
Gilford
1000% agree. I got the vaccine too, but seeing how they are quite literally making people into second class citizens over their choice not to get it, It makes me yearn to fight back against the vaccine zealots. My body, my choice, no?
Eric Clapton is standing up for his fans right to choose, by taking away their choice entirely? But, Dave Matthews is wrong & should be boycotted because he's giving them the opportunity to see him safely? That doesn't make sense and, sadly, I'm not surprised! Common sense needs a new name....
