To The Daily Sun,
Did we just elect the most corrupt president in the last 60 years? Like many conservatives who supported president Trump, I was surprised by the outcome of the 2020 election. President Trump’s accomplishments were many and significant. He ended the wars abroad and negotiated four peace deals between Arab countries and Israel. Passed the largest tax cut in US history. Built a wall on our southern border. Passed prison reform. Initiated operation “Warp Speed” that will have a vaccine for Covid-19 in less than 1 year. I could go on.
When I’ve asked my democratic friends to list Joe Biden’s accomplishments over his 47-year career all I’ve gotten is the “deer in the headlights” look or “He’s not Donald Trump” response. I used to laugh at my right-leaning friends when they said the deep state was real but am no longer laughing. After two years of investigation into the origins of the Russia collusion hoax, all individuals who signed the FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign admitted under oath that if they knew then what they know now they would not have signed the warrants. The tragedy is only people that watch Fox News or have research it themselves know that. The rest of the country has been left in the dark because “lack of transparency” is a huge political advantage.
Case in point is the current cover-up of the Biden family business. According to this article by the New York Post (https://bit.ly/2K939hO), Hunter Biden’s personal laptop has been in the possession of the FBI since December 2019 and contains e-mails detailing both his and his father’s involvement in the Ukraine to protect Burisma from investigation. And there is this statement by Tony Bobulinski on C-SPAN, (https://cs.pn/36Bf4fP) detailing Sinohawk, which was a business venture between China and Hunter Biden where Hunter made millions. Tony was recruited by the Biden’s to be the CEO of Sinohawk so he’s intimately familiar with what transpired. To give further credibility to Biden’s corruption scandal the Senate Judiciary committee submitted this 87-page investigation request to the FBI (https://bit.ly/2Gbzd2W) well before voting began in the 2020 election.
So why do so few Democrats know any of the facts detailed above? Simple, if they knew (and believed) any of it was true they may have voted differently. Democrats for the most part are good people and like most of us want justice. What is standing in the way is the lack of “truth.”
The FBI could have avoided the turmoil of the last four years had they indicted Hillary Clinton for obstruction of justice after deleted her 30,000 subpoenaed e-mails. Instead they brushed it under the carpet and went after president Trump with Russian disinformation in the Steel dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign. Now they have a mountain of evidence of corruption by the Biden family and fail to investigate any. The 72,000,000 Trump voters deserve answers and it’s being censored. It’s no wonder they don’t trust the election results.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.