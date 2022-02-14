To The Daily Sun,
I am grateful for this opportunity to publicly announce my candidacy for the Town of Plymouth Selectboard. My call to serve in this role is driven by an effort to carefully and strategically address the 21st century challenges that face our town — including strengthening our infrastructure to support the survival and vibrance of our community. Simultaneously, we must confront and remedy for our residents the burden of ever-rising property taxes.
As the manager of a large business in Plymouth, I am well practiced in addressing competing needs while balancing finite resources and unforeseen circumstances. As a selectboard member, I would be honored to serve as a steward of our community, addressing our toughest challenges and most complex needs. I believe I will bring to the role the ability to forge and strengthen relationships with businesses, with the goal of repairing our infrastructure while reducing our taxes.
It has been a privilege to raise my family in the same town that three generations before me have made a life and a livelihood for over 100 years. My family roots have given me insight as to how the town of Plymouth has changed and evolved. This has provided a sense of pride in our small town and recognition of the importance of the sense of place that comes with our location between the lakes and mountains. As a resident raising young adults and supporting aging parents, I am aware of the different needs that exists for community members across the lifespan.
We all — public servants, business owners, and residents alike — need to be stewards of our community if we are to see Plymouth flourish and its people enjoy a rich quality of life. I believe it will take many of us working together — diligently and respectfully — to address the challenges that exist before us and prepare for those that are yet known. I thank you in advance for your support.
Bruce W. Wiggett
Plymouth
